× The autumn chill returning will result in frost for parts of the area overnight

The autumn chill has returned in a big way! Evident of many of us shrugging our shoulders when being stabbed by those chilly northwest winds. This will set up the potential for widespread frost overnight.

No surprise, Frost Advisories are out as temperatures will be approaching the freezing mark. Certainly not a killing frost as we’ll witness a few clouds as well as a slight breeze. Sheltered valleys or areas protected from the wind stand the best chance for frost to be painted in their area.

Look for broken cloudiness throughout your Friday with any later day shower or sprinkle chance being slim to none. Highs once again will be in the 40s.

Saturday will be the weekend’s best with highs in the low to mid 50s as more clouds on Sunday will cool off temperatures back in the 40s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

