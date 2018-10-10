Students team up with Vera French for World Mental Health Day event
DAVENPORT, Iowa – Students and mental health care professionals are joining forces to help fight the stigma surrounding mental health on Oct. 10.
Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day and Vera French Community Mental Health Center is teaming up with students from both Davenport North and Davenport West High Schools to host an event out side their facility at 1441 W Central Park Ave in Davenport. The event is being held from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm.
Bettenhausen’s Hot Dog Haus Food Truck will be selling hot dogs outside the Center, Shelby Tracy, Drumline Instructor at North, and Courtney Long, Drumline and Assistant Band Director at West, will also be attending at 2:45 p.m. for a 30 minute performance by North and West drumline students.