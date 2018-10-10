Students partner with Vera French to stop the stigma surrounding mental health

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Davenport West High School and North High School teamed up to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day, October 10, 2018.
Ben Gabriel, a member of West High School's drum line, helped create a fundraiser after a fellow band member was hospitalized for mental health issues.
"We wanted to show everyone that it's not just somebody you don't know," Gabriel said. "It can be someone who is right next to you or even someone who is your closest friend."
The two schools' drum lines sold t-shirts and performed together outside the Vera French Community Mental Health Center. All of the proceeds raised will be donated to Vera French to expand their child services such as school-based therapy, Rick's House of Hope, and camp scholarships.