Several roads flooded in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY- According to a press release from the Scott County Engineer’s office, these secondary roads are impassable due to flooding:
- 288th Street: From 82nd Avenue to River Camp Road
- Buena Vista Road: From 70th Avenue to 82nd Avenue
- 90th Avenue: From 277th Street to 288th Street
- 82nd Avenue: From 288th Street north to Buena Vista Road
- River Camp Road: From 288th Street to ~0.75 miles east of 106th Avenue
- 98th Avenue: North of River Camp Road
- 297th and 298th Streets: North of River Camp Road
- 106th Avenue: North of River Camp Road
- Scott Park Road (Y68): From ~0.9 miles north of 305th Street north to Clinton County Line
- Water is over the road along these routes.
For more information, contact the Scott County Secondary Roads Department at 563-326-8640.