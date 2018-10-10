FLASH FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT

Several roads flooded in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY-  According to a press release from the Scott County Engineer’s office, these secondary roads are impassable due to flooding:

  • 288th Street: From 82nd Avenue to River Camp Road
  • Buena Vista Road: From 70th Avenue to 82nd Avenue
  • 90th Avenue: From 277th Street to 288th Street
  • 82nd Avenue: From 288th Street north to Buena Vista Road
  • River Camp Road: From 288th Street to ~0.75 miles east of 106th Avenue
  • 98th Avenue: North of River Camp Road
  • 297th and 298th Streets: North of River Camp Road
  • 106th Avenue: North of River Camp Road
  • Scott Park Road (Y68): From ~0.9 miles north of 305th Street north to Clinton County Line
  • Water is over the road along these routes.

For more information, contact the Scott County Secondary Roads Department at 563-326-8640.