Report: Minnesota Twins consider ex-Cubs catcher for management job

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Minnesota Twins have expressed interest in bringing a former Cubs player into an open managerial position, according to a report.

In early October of 2018, the Twins showed interest in David Ross, according to a report by the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Ross retired after his final championship season with the Chicago Cubs after the team won the World Series in 2016. Ross, age 41, was the catcher for the Cubs; he played for them for two seasons.

The Twins have also shown interest in James Rowson and Mark DeRosa for the position.