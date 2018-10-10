FLASH FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT

Report: Minnesota Twins consider ex-Cubs catcher for management job

Posted 5:48 pm, October 10, 2018, by

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: Former Chicago Cubs player David Ross throws out a ceremonial first pitch before game five of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 19, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Minnesota Twins have expressed interest in bringing a former Cubs player into an open managerial position, according to a report.

In early October of 2018, the Twins showed interest in David Ross, according to a report by the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Ross retired after his final championship season with the Chicago Cubs after the team won the World Series in 2016.  Ross, age 41, was the catcher for the Cubs; he played for them for two seasons.

The Twins have also shown interest in James Rowson and Mark DeRosa for the position.