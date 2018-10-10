× Police searching for man who ‘walked away’ from Iowa correctional center

NEWTON, Iowa — Several police departments are looking for a man who “walked away” from an Iowa correctional center last night, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

According to the release, Terry Lee Fink II “walked away” from the Newton Correctional Release Center without permission on Oct. 9. Officers noticed he wasn’t at a routine headcount at 9:10 p.m. When they reviewed security footage, they found he “was able to breach a secured emergency vehicle gate” at 7 p.m.

The release states that the correctional center is a “minimum security facility.” It’s located south of Newton between Des Moines and Iowa City.

Fink is a 46-year-old white male about six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds. He was convicted of operating while under the influence and eluding police and placed in the correctional center earlier this month, the release states. Both of his offences are aggravated misdemeanors.

The release asks anyone who knows about his whereabouts to contact local police.