New Davenport store offering ‘alternative’ to opioids

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- The owner of a new Davenport store says she got interested in selling her new product because her future daughter-in-law suffers from seizures and found relief.

"It's exciting," owner Becky Ramker says. "I just want to tell everybody to come and try it."

Last week, Ramker opened Your CBD Store. CBD, or cannabidiol, is found in hemp and marijuana. Located on Locust Street, she sells a variety of products made from the CBD in hemp plants, from CBD gummies and bath bombs to oils and creams.

"There is nothing in the whole area or the whole state of Iowa that carries the organic or the products that we carry, the CBD," Ramker says.

Her products can be used to treat a variety of ailments, from chronic pain to anxiety, depression and PTSD.

"It's more of a calming effect," sales clerk Margaret Zimmerman says. "It just gives you that overall calm and then that pain-free body that you're looking for, without worrying what else it's going to do and what else is it affecting in your body."

Zimmerman, a registered nurse, says she uses CBD products for chronic pain. She says they're a great alternative to opioids and other painkillers because they're nonaddictive with fewer side effects and you can't overdose on them.

CBD from hemp and marijuana is legal yet regulated in certain ways in both Iowa and Illinois.

CBD products remain illegal under federal law. Earlier this year, the FDA loosened its restrictions, approving the first drug containing CBD from marijuana to treat two types of epilepsy.

Ramker says people are sometimes skeptical about using CBD products.

"It scares them because they're thinking it's from marijuana," she says. "It doesn't give you the head high, it gives you the body high."

The "head high" comes from the high levels of THC in marijuana. All of the products at Your CBD Store contain 0.3 percent THC or less.

After opening last week, Zimmerman says some clients are already coming back.

"It's been so exciting because you can see this stuff works for people and they come back and you're helping them feel so much better," she says.

Your CBD Store products range from $12-$100. Ramker says her products can be more cost effective by helping people get off some of the prescriptions.