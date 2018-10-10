Mother of slain Burlington teen finds closure after a jury convicts two men of murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa--Katrina Johnson says she and her family can finally find closure now that her son’s killers are behind bars.

“We are able to find peace; my baby is able to be at peace. He’s able to rest peacefully knowing that his killers have been brought to justice,”

A Washington County jury convicted 23-year-old Jorge Sanders-Galves of first-degree murder last year. A second man, Jaron Purham was found guilty last Friday, he’s facing life in prison for murder as well.

More than two years after Kedarie’s death part of the community still deeply feels the loss.

“It really touched the insides of me, I don’t want this to happen to anybody else and I started pride with a group of friends and it started out small but then it got bigger with people’s help,” says Aiden Orton, who started the first Burlington Pride.

A sentencing hearing will be held for Purham in Burlington November 19, he faces mandatory life in prison.