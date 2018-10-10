× Moline chief of police pleads not guilty to OWI charge

MOLINE, Illinois — The chief of the Moline Police Department pleaded not guilty to the OWI charge filed against him.

According to court records, Chief John Hitchcock pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment on Wednesday, October 10. He was charged with operating while under the influence – first offense.

On Friday evening, September 7, Chief Hitchcock was pulled over on Highway 61 in Scott County, according to Lt. Brian Votroubek. Iowa State Patrol cited Hitchcock for OWI and speeding. He was released; not booked into jail.

Related: Dashcam video shows traffic stop that led to Moline police chief’s OWI citation

Two captains from the department were with the chief when he was cited. Both of them were placed on paid administrative leave and ultimately suspended for five days.