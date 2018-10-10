× Mississippi River boater reported missing north of the QC

MCGREGOR, Iowa — A man boating on the Mississippi River alone was reported missing.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said he was boating by himself on Saturday, October 6, according to a report by KCRG.

Initially there was a report of a boat spinning in circles, north of Cassville Ferry Landing, according to KCRG. Firefighters were able to stop the engine, bringing the empty boat to the shore, north of Cassville.

Later that day, a 56-year-old man from Burlington, Wisconsin was reported missing, the report said. Investigators say they think he fell out of the boat and that he wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

Several agencies were assisting in the search for the man, which continued into the week of October 8th.