The Western Big 6 has always boasted plenty of talent when it comes to tennis. Dustin Nolan shows us one Alleman tennis player who is setting the Pioneer bar extremely high. Schoeck who has won the Western Big 6 singles title three years in a row, is looking to make her third trip to state this season. You don't have too look to far to see where Schoeck's passion for the sport of tennis comes from, with a family that that loves tennis just as much as Schoeck does.
Lily Schoeck Setting The Bar High
