Iowa legal worker to assist immigrant families at US/Mexico Border

DES MOINES – A local Iowan immigration legal worker will travel to the US/Mexico border next week to assist families seeking refuge in the United States.

According to a press release from The American Friends Service Committee:

“Jody Mashek, director of the Legal Services Program for the American Friends Service Committee in Des Moines, will work in Nogales, Arizona and Nogales, Mexico thanks to a generous stipend from the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, Inc. Mashek will assist the Kino Border Initiative and the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project from October 15- 19. Her volunteer work will include meeting with recently-arriving asylum seekers, drafting legal referrals, and providing information on people’s rights in the US.”

Mashek, who is accredited through the Department of Justice, has worked with AFSC’s Immigrant Rights Program for over a decade. The Legal Services Program helps hundreds of immigrants and refugees each year from countries around the world.

“It’s important to me to bear witness to the impact that the Trump administration’s immigration policies are having on families who arrive at the border seeking refuge from dangerous security situations in their countries of origin, I want to do what I can to make their arrival in the United States a little less frightening.”- Mashek

