Henry County Humane Society fundraiser

BISHOP HILL, IL,- The artists at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons have partnered with the Henry County Humane Society for an event to raise funds for the Kewanee Animal Shelter.

According to a press release: On Saturday, November 3, from noon to 5:00 p.m. the Commons, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill Road in Bishop Hill, will be a drop off location for donations from the shelter’s needs list: cat food, dog food, treats, cleaning supplies, etc.

All who bring in a donation will receive a dog bone or cat paw ornament, personalized for you by one of the co-op’s artists.

Items donated by the artists at the Commons and local businesses in Bishop Hill will be up for raffle, pet-themed cookies will be for sale, and refreshments will be served. Children are encouraged to join in for a pet-themed coloring contest!

“All profits from this event will go directly to the shelter. The shelter will have a representative available during the event and may have some adoptable pets on site! Personalized dog bone and cat paw ornaments will also be available for purchase for $5.00. Orders may be placed ahead of event and will be ready for pick up the day of the event.”

To make arrangements for a raffle donation contact Glenda Wallace, grapevinecountry@yahoo.com, 309-540-8432.

For more information about the Bishop Hill, Creative Commons visit bishophillcommons.com.

When: Saturday, November 3, from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Where: 309 N. Bishop Hill Road in Bishop Hill