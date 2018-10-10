Flooding along the Wapsipinicon River forces families to boat home

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa-- Families in Northern Scott county are seeing their share of rain and flooding.
The Secondary Road Department declared several streets along the Wapsipinicon River impossible to pass.
Roads include:
- 288th Street: From 82nd Avenue to River Camp Road
- Buena Vista Road: From 70th Avenue to 82nd Avenue
- 90th Avenue: From 277th Street to 288th Street
- 82nd Avenue: From 288th Street north to Buena Vista Road
- River Camp Road: From 288th Street to ~0.75 miles east of 106th Avenue
- 98th Avenue: North of River Camp Road
- 297th and 298th Streets: North of River Camp Road
- 106th Avenue: North of River Camp Road
- Scott Park Road (Y68): From ~0.9 miles north of 305th Street north to Clinton County Line
Neighbors in Allens Grove, Iowa say some families had to abandon their cars and boat the rest of the way to their homes.
“The neighbors down there, they are basically house bound until the water comes back down. I have a neighbor further down they park in our driveway and then they boat back and forth,” says Dori Marten.
Flood stage for the Wapsi River is 11 Feet, as of Wednesday night the river sits at 13.4 feet.
The National Weather Service predicts the river might slightly rise to crest under 14 feet this weekend.