Flooding along the Wapsipinicon River forces families to boat home

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa-- Families in Northern Scott county are seeing their share of rain and flooding.

The Secondary Road Department declared several streets along the Wapsipinicon River impossible to pass.

Roads include:

288 th Street: From 82 nd Avenue to River Camp Road

Buena Vista Road: From 70 th Avenue to 82 nd Avenue

90 th Avenue: From 277 th Street to 288 th Street

82 nd Avenue: From 288 th Street north to Buena Vista Road

River Camp Road: From 288 th Street to ~0.75 miles east of 106 th Avenue

98 th Avenue: North of River Camp Road

297 th and 298 th Streets: North of River Camp Road

106 th Avenue: North of River Camp Road

Scott Park Road (Y68): From ~0.9 miles north of 305th Street north to Clinton County Line

Neighbors in Allens Grove, Iowa say some families had to abandon their cars and boat the rest of the way to their homes.

“The neighbors down there, they are basically house bound until the water comes back down. I have a neighbor further down they park in our driveway and then they boat back and forth,” says Dori Marten.

Flood stage for the Wapsi River is 11 Feet, as of Wednesday night the river sits at 13.4 feet.

The National Weather Service predicts the river might slightly rise to crest under 14 feet this weekend.