Crash involving three vehicles temporarily shuts down Illinois 5

UPDATE: CARBON CLIFF, Illinois — An accident involving three vehicles on Highway 5 temporarily closed down northbound traffic.

The sheriff deputy on the scene from Rock Island County told news 8 the accident involved a semi truck driven by a student driver. The student was cited at the scene. A sedan and an SUV were also involved.

The officer said weather was the primary factor, not speed. A series of slow-moving storms in the area has created wide-spread flash flood and flood warnings.

There were no serious injuries to report. News 8 was not told what the driver was cited for or how the accident unfolded.

EARLIER:

Several vehicles were involved in an accident on Oct. 10 that left two cars in the middle of the road with airbags deployed. A semi truck was pulled off on the side of the road, and another car was seen being towed away with a smashed hood. An ambulance was seen leaving the site of the accident.

The crash happened on Illinois 5 near Barstow road. Traffic is again moving and the accident has been cleaned up. Northbound traffic on Illinois 5 was completely stopped for nearly an hour. Southbound traffic was moving slowly.

News 8 is at the scene of the accident right now. No other information is known at this time.

This is an on-going story and will be updated when more information is available.