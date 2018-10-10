× Chilliest air since last Spring ready to spill in

Time to dry out! The drenching rainfall we experienced for parts of the area this morning is already giving way to slow decrease in cloudiness from west to east this afternoon. Cold front has not only been responsible for that but also the cool autumn winds behind it. Temperatures are already showing signs of falling after seeing the mercury reach around 70 this morning. We’ll drop around 60 degrees early this evening before overnight lows drop around the 40 degree mark by sunrise Thursday.

Bright skies on Thursday, but a northwest breeze will put a chill in the air as highs will only rebound around 50 degrees. A thick frost is likely before dawn Friday morning as lows dip just above the freezing mark.

After seeing highs in the 40s on Friday comes mid 50s on Saturday. That night, clouds will be on the increase as a weak disturbance moves in bringing a small shower chance by Sunday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

