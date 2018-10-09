YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE: Mohr (R) vs. Marttila (D)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois – The two candidates who hope to represent Bettendorf and parts of Davenport in the next session of the Iowa legislature have opposite opinions on most of the issues presented during a WQAD.com webcast recorded in the News 8 studios.

Rep. Gary Mohr is a Republican seeking re-election to the district that includes Bettendorf, northwestern Davenport, Riverdale, Panorama Park, and Pleasant Valley Township. He's being challenged by retired audiologist with the Area Education Association, Joan Marttila.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is part of a series of interviews planned before the November 2018 election.

The candidates who have confirmed they will appear are:

Tuesday, October 2: Iowa 91st District House- Rep. Gary Carlson (R) vs. Laura Liegois (D)

Rep. Gary Carlson (R) vs. Laura Liegois (D) Tuesday, October 9: Iowa 94th District House- Rep. Gary Mohr (R) vs. Joan Marttila (D)

Rep. Gary Mohr (R) vs. Joan Marttila (D) Thursday, October 11: Illinois 72nd House- Rep. Mike Halpin (D) vs. Glen Evans, Sr. (R)

Rep. Mike Halpin (D) vs. Glen Evans, Sr. (R) Monday, October 15: Illinois 36th Senate- Sen. Neil Anderson (R) vs. Gregg Johnson (D)

Sen. Neil Anderson (R) vs. Gregg Johnson (D) Wednesday, October 17: Illinois 25 House- Joan Padilla (D) vs. Rep. Tony McCombie (R)

Illinois 25 House- Joan Padilla (D) vs. Rep. Tony McCombie (R) Thursday, October 18: Iowa 47th Senate: Marie Gleason (D)

Iowa 47th Senate: Marie Gleason (D) Tuesday, October 23: Iowa 49th Senate: Patti Robinson (D) vs. Chris Cournoyer (R)

Patti Robinson (D) vs. Chris Cournoyer (R) Wednesday, October 24: Iowa 92nd House: Rep. Ross Paustian (R) vs. Jean Simmon (D)

Rep. Ross Paustian (R) vs. Jean Simmon (D) Tuesday, October 30: Iowa 97th House: Rep. Norlin Mommsen (R) vs. Tim McClimon (D)

Rep. Norlin Mommsen (R) vs. Tim McClimon (D) Thursday, November 1: Iowa 47th Senate: Sen. Roby Smith (R)

The interviews will be posted on WQAD.com so voters can watch the discussions any time before the November 6th election.