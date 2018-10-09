× Woman fails to return to Des Moines work-release facility

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman who was supposed to return to a work-release facility is missing.

According to a statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections, Antonietta Patrizza Lloyd was supposed to report back to the Des Moines Women’s Residential Correctional Center on Monday, October 8. She did not return.

Lloyd was convicted of second-degree robbery and other crimes in Polk County. She has been at the work release facility since June of 2018.

She is described as a 33-year-old woman, standing five-feet, five-inches tall, and weighing 159 pounds.