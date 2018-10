× Portion of River Drive closed for flood preps in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — River Drive between 3rd Street and Brady Street has been closed for flood protection.

The City of Davenport said a closure would be in place by 8 a.m. Tuesday, October 9.

Eastbound traffic was detoured up Brady Street to 3rd Street and to River Drive.

Westbound traffic was detoured at 4th Street to Harrison Street and to River Drive.