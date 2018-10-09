× Pleasant Valley Community Schools name next superintendent

BETTENDORF, Iowa – The Pleasant Valley School District has announced Assistant Superintendent Brian Strusz will serve as the district’s next Superintendent of Schools.

Strusz will take over for Superintendent Jim Spelhaug who is retiring at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.

The switch is happening as Pleasant Valley sees a surge in growth. Earlier this year, the school district announced it was building a new school called Forest Grove Elementary School. Strusz said eighteen million dollars was set aside in July.

Strusz will assume the duties on July 1, 2019.