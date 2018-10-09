× Keeping track on a few more showers and storms in the forecast

Today will be the last warm day of the year as temperatures this afternoon will peak right back in the 80s one last time. Expect a few lonely showers or thunderstorms in the area this afternoon and into the evening. I believe the better coverage will still remain off to our west. However, the potential is there for heavy rain and a strong rush of wind with one or two of these storms in the local area.

Overnight into Wednesday, showers and storms will be more likely especially for the first half of the day. Temperatures will top out around 70 near midday before cooling into the 60s.

A good autumn chill will settle in for the rest of the week into the weekend with highs between 47 and 52 degrees both Thursday and Friday with widespread 50s this weekend. Next round of showers will be spotty and possibly take place on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

