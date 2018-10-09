In the Kitchen with Fareway: The Power of Pumpkin
Is anything more fall-like than a pumpkin?
These famously orange winter squashes are chock-full of Vitamin A and deliver three grams of fiber per ½-cup serving of cooked sugar pumpkin, plus potassium.
On Tuesday, October 9th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores shared her favorite pumpkin recipes – two sweet dishes and one savory:
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Ingredients
- 2 cup milk
- 4 Tbsp pumpkin
- 2 Tbsp sugar
- 1 Tbsp vanilla
- 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1 cup strong coffee
- Whipped cream
Directions
Combine first 5 ingredients (milk through pumpkin pie spice) in a small sauce pan. Simmer until well combined. Divide coffee between two mugs and top with equal parts milk mixture. Top with whipped cream, if desired.
Pumpkin Pasta
Ingredients
- Non-stick cooking spray
- 1/3 cup sliced green onions
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 cup fat free evaporated milk
- 1 Tbsp flour
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 cup canned pumpkin
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
Directions
Spray saucepan with cooking spray and heat pan. Add onions, garlic, and fennel seeds. Cook and stir for 3 minutes, or until onions are soft. Combine flour, milk, salt and pepper; stir until smooth. Add to saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until mixture begins to thicken. Add pumpkin and Parmesan cheese and reduce heat to low. Continue cooking and stirring for 3 more minutes.
Pumpkin Pie Parfait
Ingredients
- 2 cup Greek yogurt
- 2/3 cup pumpkin puree
- 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 1/2 cup granola
Directions
Mix yogurt, pumpkin, and pumpkin spice together. Fill the bottom of 2 glasses with 1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs each. Spoon 1/2 cup of yogurt pumpkin mixture into glass. Top with granola and pecans.
NOTE: The pumpkins you carve into Jack-o’-Lanterns are not the same type of pumpkins you eat! Go for the pumpkin puree in the can at your nearby Fareway store!