In the Kitchen with Fareway: The Power of Pumpkin

Is anything more fall-like than a pumpkin?

These famously orange winter squashes are chock-full of Vitamin A and deliver three grams of fiber per ½-cup serving of cooked sugar pumpkin, plus potassium.

On Tuesday, October 9th during Good Morning Quad Cities, Dietitian Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores shared her favorite pumpkin recipes – two sweet dishes and one savory:

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients

2 cup milk

4 Tbsp pumpkin

2 Tbsp sugar

1 Tbsp vanilla

1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 cup strong coffee

Whipped cream

Directions

Combine first 5 ingredients (milk through pumpkin pie spice) in a small sauce pan. Simmer until well combined. Divide coffee between two mugs and top with equal parts milk mixture. Top with whipped cream, if desired.

Pumpkin Pasta

Ingredients

Non-stick cooking spray

1/3 cup sliced green onions

1 clove garlic, minced

1 cup fat free evaporated milk

1 Tbsp flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/2 cup canned pumpkin

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese

Directions

Spray saucepan with cooking spray and heat pan. Add onions, garlic, and fennel seeds. Cook and stir for 3 minutes, or until onions are soft. Combine flour, milk, salt and pepper; stir until smooth. Add to saucepan. Bring to a boil and cook until mixture begins to thicken. Add pumpkin and Parmesan cheese and reduce heat to low. Continue cooking and stirring for 3 more minutes.

Pumpkin Pie Parfait

Ingredients

2 cup Greek yogurt

2/3 cup pumpkin puree

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup granola

Directions

Mix yogurt, pumpkin, and pumpkin spice together. Fill the bottom of 2 glasses with 1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs each. Spoon 1/2 cup of yogurt pumpkin mixture into glass. Top with granola and pecans.

NOTE: The pumpkins you carve into Jack-o’-Lanterns are not the same type of pumpkins you eat! Go for the pumpkin puree in the can at your nearby Fareway store!