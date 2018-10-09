IHMVCU to open new branch at Avenue of the Cities, 41st Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union is opening a new branch similar to its Rock Island one.

Leaders with the credit union joined us Tuesday during WQAD News 8 at 11. Vice President of Marketing Amy Orr says the new branch, at 41st Street and Avenue of the Cities, is going to have a drive-up and lobby. It's scheduled to open after Thanksgiving.

Orr also gave us an update on its new headquarters on River Drive. She says construction will wrap up late next summer, and they hope to have the grand opening in October of 2019. The credit union's current headquarters is at 2121 47th Street in Moline.

Orr says the credit union just wrapped up an update to its Rock Island branch, including the addition of new interactive video technology, which is the first in the Quad Cities. The technology is called an Interactive Teller Machine or ITM, and it allows the credit union to serve its customers faster. The IHMVCU Rock Island branch is located at 4206 5th Avenue.

October is Credit Union Month, and Saturday, October 13, IHMVCU is hosting a Free Shred Day. It's going from 9 a.m. to noon at the corporate office. There is a limit of three boxes per person, and personal documents are accepted only.

