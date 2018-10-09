× How Rock Island is preparing for flooding on the Mississippi River

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Gatewells are being closed and pumps are being installed as the Mississippi River rises.

Preparations were underway Tuesday, October 9, according to the city’s Public Works Director, Larry Cook. Several water pump discharge hoses were set along the bike path in Rock Island.

“Please use caution when crossing over the hoses,” he said in a statement.

Some of the bike path was also closed because of the high water and was set to stay closed until the river fell below 16 feet.

The following areas are impacted:

The Sunset Marina fuel dock will remain open until 3 p.m. Thursday, October 11. Pumpout service has been discontinued. Dock water and power will stay on. Temporary walkways for pedestrian access to the docks have been installed.

Sunset Park will be closed to drive-through traffic by the end of Tuesday.

Temporary flood panels will be installed at Schwiebert Park Tuesday and Wednesday. The boat docks at Schwiebert Park will be closed during flooding.

Click here to see how Davenport is preparing for flooding.