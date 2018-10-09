Halloween 2018 Trick-Or-Treat times
WQAD will be updating this post throughout October as we receive official times. check back often!
Illinois
Aledo: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Alpha: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Annawan: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Carbon Cliff: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Coal Valley: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Cordova: On Halloween from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Colona On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Dixon: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
East Moline: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Fulton: On Halloween from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Galesburg: Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Homeowners encouraged to turn on outside lights to indicating a willingness to participate and for the safety of children.
Geneseo: On Halloween from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Hampton: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Milan: On Halloween — 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Moline: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Monmouth: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Morrison: On Halloween from 4 p.m. – 7 pm.
Orion: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Port Byron: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Rapids City: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Rock Island: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Silvis: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Viola: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Walnut: On Halloween from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Iowa
Bettendorf: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Blue Grass: Sunday, October 28th from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Buffalo: Monday, October 29th from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Burlington (Downtown): Friday, October 26th from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Clinton: On Halloween — 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Davenport: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Durant: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
LeClaire: On Halloween from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
McCausland: Sunday, October 28th – no specified time listed on community calendar
Muscatine: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Tipton: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Walcott: On Halloween from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
