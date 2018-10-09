× Halloween 2018 Trick-Or-Treat times

WQAD will be updating this post throughout October as we receive official times. check back often!

Illinois

Aledo: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Alpha: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Annawan: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Carbon Cliff: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Coal Valley: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Cordova: On Halloween from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Colona On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Dixon: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

East Moline: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Fulton: On Halloween from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Galesburg: Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Homeowners encouraged to turn on outside lights to indicating a willingness to participate and for the safety of children.

Geneseo: On Halloween from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Hampton: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Milan: On Halloween — 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Moline: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Monmouth: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Morrison: On Halloween from 4 p.m. – 7 pm.

Orion: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Port Byron: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Rapids City: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Rock Island: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Silvis: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Viola: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Walnut: On Halloween from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Iowa

Bettendorf: On Halloween from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Blue Grass: Sunday, October 28th from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Buffalo: Monday, October 29th from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Burlington (Downtown): Friday, October 26th from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Clinton: On Halloween — 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Davenport: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Durant: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

LeClaire: On Halloween from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

McCausland: Sunday, October 28th – no specified time listed on community calendar

Muscatine: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tipton: On Halloween from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Walcott: On Halloween from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

