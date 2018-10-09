Grain Processing Corp could agree to $50 Million settlement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa - After an ongoing legal battle, dating back to at least 2012, a proposed agreement has been reached in the Grain Processing Corporation (GPC) class action lawsuit.

According to court documents, if the settlement is approved in court, GPC will be required to pay more than $50 Million dollars.

Court documents show that the payments would include $45 million into a settlement fund and an additional $6.5 million for pollution controls at the plant.

This comes after residents in the community say say the plant's emissions and odors have led to a "a loss of enjoyment of property."

Some residents say issues have led to health complications as well.

The corporation has made an effort to limit pollution over the years, and their attorneys argue that the smells and emissions have not been dangerous.

GPC plays a big role in the community as one of Muscatine's largest employers, with more than 1,000 workers.

Court documents say a preliminary hearing about the settlement will be filed no later than Friday, Oct. 12.