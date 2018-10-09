× Davenport carjackers escape after police chase

DAVENPORT, IA,- Police are searching for multiple car thieves after they managed to escape a police pursuit.

According to a press release from Davenport PD, on On Tuesday, October 9, 2018, around 3 a.m. police received a call that there were several individuals attempting to steal cars at the 2600 block of Sheffield Drive.

Officers arrived shortly after and a witness pointed out the vehicles. When officers approached the cars one of them rammed into the officer’s squad car. The squad car received minor damage and no officers were injured.

The vehicle sped off and police followed. However, the chase ended at the 700 block of West 63rd Street.

Police say the subjects ditched the car and have not been identified at this time. Afterwards, police came to the conclusion that both of the involved vehicles were stolen during a burglary in the 4900 block of Main Court during the overnight.

Officers are following up on the incidents. We have no other information at this time.