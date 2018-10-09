× Multiple vehicle crash on I-74 halts traffic, turns bridge into parking lot

UPDATE: I-74 BRIDGE, Iowa — I-74 is officially back open to both lanes of traffic, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s website.

As of 9:09 a.m., the IDOT website said that both lanes of traffic are clear after a multiple-vehicle accident on the northbound side of the I-74 bridge. There is still a 44-minute delay according to Google.

EARLIER: An accident on the I-74 bridge is backing up traffic on both sides.

What appears to be a multiple-vehicle accident on Iowa Department of Transportation cameras is causing delays on the north and southbound sides of the bridge.

On the northbound side, traffic is backed up all the way to the Avenue of the Cities on ramp. Cameras show at least one firetruck and one ambulance at the site of the accident.

On the southbound side, traffic getting onto the bridge has slowed to a crawl. There is no mention of an accident on this side.

EARLIER: A crash on the northbound side of the I-74 bridge brings traffic to a stop.

The accident happened just before the State Street off ramp in Bettendorf. Traffic cameras show two cars and a semi truck may be involved.

In many cases like these, police advise traffic to find alternate routes, especially as morning commutes are in full swing.

No other information is known at this time.