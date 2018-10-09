× Chicago officer convicted in Laquan McDonald murder is transferred to Rock Island County Jail

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The Chicago officer convicted of shooting and killing a teenager back in 2014 has been transferred to the Rock Island County Jail.

Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, was transferred from Cook County on Tuesday, October 9, according to Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos. That’s where he will await his sentencing.

The transfer comes just days after Van Dyke was convicted in the case.

According to the Associated Press, Laquan McDonald was carrying a knife when Van Dyke fired at him on a dimly lit street where he was surrounded by other officers.

The second-degree verdict reflected the jury’s finding that Van Dyke believed his life was in danger but that the belief was unreasonable. The jury also had the option of first degree-murder, which required finding that the shooting was unnecessary and unreasonable. A first-degree conviction, with enhancements for the use of a gun, would have carried a mandatory minimum of 45 years.

One legal expert predicted that Van Dyke will be sentenced to no more than six years total. But because he’s an officer, it will be “hard time,” possibly spent in isolation, said Steve Greenberg, who has defended clients at more than 100 murder trials.

Sheriff Bustos said the jail has a long-standing agreement with Cook County to hold inmates from high-profile cases. Cook County is paying the Rock Island County Jail to hold Van Dyke in their custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report