Baer primed for big senior season

Posted 11:00 pm, October 9, 2018, by

4 and a half years ago Nicholas Baer came to Iowa City as an unknown walk on.  Now the former Bettendorf product is ready to start his last season as the Hawkeyes lone senior.  Baer says last year's humbling season will help this winter and so too will the addition of Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp.