Armed robber gets away with cash from Davenport gas station

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An armed robber got away with cash from a Davenport gas station in the Village of East Davenport, according to police.

Around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, October 9, a man wearing dark clothes went into the Kwik Shop on East 12th Street, showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to a statement from the City of Davenport. He got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the armed robber as a white man between the ages of 18 and 20 years old; he was about five-feet, six-inches tall.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.