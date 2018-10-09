A few strong storms can’t be ruled out later today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be the last really warm day of 2018 as temperatures surge up into the 80s once again. Look for partly cloudy skies with a few thunderstorms possible around the lunch hour and into the afternoon. Storms will remain pretty isolated however, but where they do pop up some heavy rainfall is possible.

Storms could be severe from the Quad Cities, points west today. The epicenter of severe storm activity will be from Ottumwa, up to Iowa City and Waterloo. For us, we will remain on the fringes of the severe weather risk.



Thunderstorms will become numerous this evening and through the overnight with heavy rainfall possible. Temperatures will fall into the middle 60s overnight.

Showers and storms are likely for Wednesday, especially for the first half of the day. Temps will top out in the 70s.

Then, much cooler weather is anticipated for Wednesday night with overnight lows around 41 degrees. We'll only be in the 50s for highs Thursday and Friday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen