× A definitive list of the spooky fun happening during October 2k18

QUAD CITIES- Halloween may only be one day in October but that doesn’t mean fun and spooky events aren’t going on all month long!

If you’re in the mood for some Halloween themed fun WQAD has you covered.

WQAD will add more to this post as events are announced throughout the month. Check back often.

Here are several events happening in October and why you might want to check them out!

Meet the Unhuggables of the Forest:

ROCK ISLAND-

Looking for a Halloween activity aimed at all ages? On Tuesday, Oct. 23rd from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Black Hawk State Historic Site will celebrate Halloween with a short walk in the moonlight to meet some of the Site’s special “critters”, such as chipmunks, foxes, spiders, snakes, bats and more.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 23rd from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: 1510 46th Avenue, Rock Island

Tickets: Free

“Hear the “animals” played by Augustana drama students tell their story about living in the Black Hawk Forest. Inside Singing Bird Center will be a “show and tell” by Site naturalist Chuck Wester and refreshments. This free event will be held in and around Singing Bird Center.”

What’s Really Haunting Hauberg:

ROCK ISLAND-

“Each year in October, the stately Hauberg mansion undergoes a drastic transformation! For one weekend only, all things creepy and crawly, slimy and slithery, dead and undead are invited to come out of hiding for a party! Living guests are also invited (if you don’t mind ducking under spider webs). In fact, we need you to come and help solve the mystery of at least one guest whose spirit has been lingering around the mansion for some time—long after all others have returned to the underworld.”

This Halloween-themed scavenger hunt will take guests all over the mansion, looking for clues to piece the puzzle together and they will also learn historical facts about the Hauberg family along the way. A buffet will be served and a cash bar available to adults 21 and older. Costumes encouraged. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. All proceeds support restoration efforts and operations for the historic Hauberg Estate.

When: Fri, 10/12, 6-11pm or Sat, 10/13, 6-11pm Where: Hauberg Estate. 1300 24th St. Rock Island, IL 61201 Tickets: Eventbrite.com or call 563-265-2753. Additional info on Eventbrite.com or call 563-265-2753. Additional info on www.Facebook.com/FriendsOfHauberg/events

Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections to Show AXMAN:

BETTENDORF– The October edition of the Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections event on October 9th at 1:30 p.m. will be a special Halloween presentation of the film AXMAN.

Forever known as the 1912 Villisca axe murders, this year marks the 106th anniversary of Iowa’s worst mass murder. Emmy-nominated documentary filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films along with Dr. Edgar Epperly who is considered the expert on the still-unsolved crime will lead a presentation and screening of the Rundles’ award-winning short documentary.

“Community Connections is held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. The program series seeks to focus on local history, interests, and people. These programs include lectures, travelogues, music performances, films, and more. Community Connections is held on a monthly basis from September through May and made possible through the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. Community Connections is open to all ages and does not require any registration.”

When: October 9th at 1:30 p.m.

Where: Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf.

Tickets: Free, Community Connections is open to all ages and does not require any registration

Scarecrow Shenanigans:

BETTENDORF- Come in costume and celebrate the fall season! On Sunday, October 21, from noon to 5:00 p.m. the Family Museum’s annual event, Scarecrow Shenanigans, returns this year with even more kooky, spooky, and ooky activities. Almost every gallery and room in the Museum will be filled with art activities, games, and science projects!

Scarecrow Creation Station : Families will style their very own scarecrow out of recycled children’s clothing and lots of other fun decorations

: Families will style their very own scarecrow out of recycled children’s clothing and lots of other fun decorations Pinecone Bats : Step into the ThinkShop and create an adorable bat made from natural materials

: Step into the ThinkShop and create an adorable bat made from natural materials Ghostly Bobbleheads : What’s better company than a bouncin’, bobblin’ ghost? Craft your own ghostly friend!

: What’s better company than a bouncin’, bobblin’ ghost? Craft your own ghostly friend! Indiana Bones Skeleton Search : Some silly skeletons are playing hide and seek in the Museum gallery – see if you can find them all!

: Some silly skeletons are playing hide and seek in the Museum gallery – see if you can find them all! Glow Games : Lights out! Enjoy some games that GLOW, including candy corn ring toss, monster feeding, and more!

: Lights out! Enjoy some games that GLOW, including candy corn ring toss, monster feeding, and more! Roll-A-Monster : Roll the giant dice to make a monster! What will you add next? A third arm? Another eyeball? These silly monsters will be sure to make you laugh!

: Roll the giant dice to make a monster! What will you add next? A third arm? Another eyeball? These silly monsters will be sure to make you laugh! Creepy Crawly Room : Get up close to some creepy crawly friends, including cockroaches and creatures from Teske’s! Learn about these amazing bugs with Mr. Glenn and make your own to take home!

: Get up close to some creepy crawly friends, including cockroaches and creatures from Teske’s! Learn about these amazing bugs with Mr. Glenn and make your own to take home! Pool Noodle Pumpkin Carving : Here’s a pumpkin you can carve that will stick around forever! Design your pumpkin’s face, cut it out, and light it up with a battery-powered candle.

: Here’s a pumpkin you can carve that will stick around forever! Design your pumpkin’s face, cut it out, and light it up with a battery-powered candle. Dr. B’s Mad Science Show : Catch this amazing science show for everything from vanishing ghosts to secret messages! Shows at 12:20, 12:40, 1:00, 1:20, 1:40, 2:00, 2:40, 3:00, 3:20, 3:40, 4:00, and 4:20.

: Catch this amazing science show for everything from vanishing ghosts to secret messages! Shows at 12:20, 12:40, 1:00, 1:20, 1:40, 2:00, 2:40, 3:00, 3:20, 3:40, 4:00, and 4:20. Family Museum Dance Company performs selections from Ratatouille at 12:30 and 2:30

performs selections from Ratatouille at 12:30 and 2:30 David

Casas Magic Shows at 1:30 and 3:30 with meet and greet after 3:30 show

at 1:30 and 3:30 with meet and greet after 3:30 show Walgreen’s Photo Station: noon – 5 pm: take a family photo home for free! A great chance to get a cute photo of your child in their costume!

When: Sunday, October 21, from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Dr, Bettendorf, IA 52722

Tickets: Tickets are free for Family Museum members and $9.00 each for the general public. Tickets are available now. Everyone must have a ticket to enter. For more information call (563) 344-4106, or visit www.familymuseum.org.

Moline Halloween Parade:

MOLINE- It’s that time again, get out your Halloween costumes, put together a float and grab some candy it’s PARADE TIME!! This year’s parade will be Sunday, October 21st at 1:00.

Here is the link to the registration form, you may need to print it out. Registration form 2018

When: Sunday, October 21st at 1:00.

Where: Starting at the Taxslayer Center

Tickets: Free, check price chart above if you want to be in the parade

Uptown Trick or Treat:

ROCK FALLS- The businesses of Uptown Rock Falls and The Rock Falls Chamber invite children and their families to Trick or Treat in Uptown Rock Falls on Friday, October 26th from 4:30-6 p.m.

Businesses and organizations from the area offer games, activities, and festive fun, all in a safe environment! Kids can come dressed in their Halloween costumes and fill up their buckets with tons of FREE candy and treats.

“The route for Uptown Trick or Treat is along 1st Avenue, 2nd Street, and 3rd Street. Weather dependent, around 1,000 people fill the streets of Rock Falls dressed in their Halloween costumes. This is a growing event with more participants and businesses every year! Look for signs and scarecrows in the windows of participating businesses.”

When: Friday, October 26th from 4:30-6 p.m.

Where: 1st Avenue, 2nd Street, and 3rd Street.

Tickets: Free, if you’re a business that plans to participate click here

First-Ever Family Halloweekend Welcomes Community to Camp Liberty:

NEW LIBERTY – On Saturday, October 27, Camp Liberty, just outside the Quad Cities, is hosting Family Halloweekend for the entire community! The Girl Scout camp will open to celebrate Halloween with a haunted hike and “tent-or-treating” for kids. Families can enjoy hiking miles of trails, fishing at Flint Lake, and geocaching across the property.

“Zipline, archery, climbing wall, and canoeing will also be open for anyone who meets the age-specific requirements. Tickets for an additional fee will be available for hayrack rides, pumpkin chucking, pony rides, and a caramel apple bar. This event is a great opportunity for families to get outdoors and enjoy camp activities with a spooky twist. Family Halloweekend is October 27 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Camp Liberty, 4415 295th Street, New Liberty, Iowa. All community members are welcome! Pre-registration is available until October 21 at http://www.GirlScoutsToday.org. Cost is $5/attendee. Walk-ins welcome! For more information, call 800-798-0833.”

When: October 27 from 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Where: Camp Liberty, 4415 295th Street, New Liberty, Iowa

Tickets: 5 Dollars a person

WQAD will add more to this post as events are announced throughout the month. Check back often!