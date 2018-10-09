5k held in Bettendorf to benefit GiGi’s Playhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Superheroes took over a Bettendorf park to raise money for Quad Cities area kids with Down syndrome.

On Saturday, October 6, dozens of people braved the rain for a 5k run and one-mile walk to raise money for GiGi's Playhouse. GiGi's is a local group that provides services for kids with Down syndrome and their families.

"There is no better feeling than to see people who may not even be connected but are willing to come out here and make donations to help fund our programming," said Brian Yaklich.

The theme of the 2018 event was "Be a super hero." It was the fifth year for the event, and it had the largest turnout yet.

The top 25 finishers got medals.