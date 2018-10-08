× WIU unveils Promise Plus, expansion to tuition lock guarantee

MOLINE, IL,- Western Illinois University has unveiled the Western Promise Plus, designed to significantly reduce or offset tuition and fees.

Western’s Promise Plus applies to both the Moline and Macomb campuses and was originally a price lock guarantee on tuition so all students would pay the same tuition all 4 years of their education despite any increases.

Now other costs, specifically, room, meal plan, books, and course materials for new freshmen enrolling in Fall 2019 are covered.

According to a statement from Darcie R. Shinberger, Assistant Vice President of Advancement & Public Services:

“Recently, the state of Illinois created the “AIM HIGH” initiative, which is designed to provide tuition and fee incentives from Illinois public institutions to keep college students in their home state.”

According to Associate Vice President for Student Services and Interim Director of Admissions Jason Woods, Illinois students with a minimum of a 1060 SAT or 21 ACT and a 2.75 high school GPA on a 4.0 scale are eligible for the plus promise.

“The Promise Plus program is another example of the University’s commitment to our students,”- WIU President Jack Thomas.

Jack Thomas went on to say: