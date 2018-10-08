Want to know how to get beer out of a firkin? Click here to find out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- There is an upcoming beer tasting event at Great River Brewery.

Great River Brewery Brand Curator Maureen Carter and Brewmaster Scott Lehnert joined us Friday, October 5 on News 8 at 11 to talk about the second annual Firkin Fest. The event is coming up Saturday, October 13th. If you want to see how to get beer out of a firkin, check out my attempt in the video below.

What's a firkin? According to the website, Hoppy Trails Beer News, a firkin is a unit of measurement equivalent to 9 gallons. It's a particular type of keg used for "cask conditioning," which is a special way to brew and serve beer.

"This is probably one of the most traditional ways that beer had been served through the centuries," Scott Leonard, brew master at Great River Brewery, said.

The event goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Great River Brewery is located at the corner of 2nd and Iowa downtown. For ticket information, click here.

If you're a craft beer lover, don't forget about the show Brewed as well. It airs on WQAD. The show highlights breweries in our area, and it returns with new episodes starting Saturday, December 8. Check out Brewed TV on Facebook and check out their website for all things beer!