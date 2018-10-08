The Score Sunday – Wilton Football, Pleasant Valley VB, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features the Wilton Football Team who is undefeated in district play.. The Beavers have the inside track to winning that district title. Pleasant Valley Volleyball hsa a 20-5 record and 6-1 in the MAC. The Spartans will face Assumption in a showdown for first place in the conference. The FCA story of the week features two football players from Annawan-Wethersfield.

