Moline teen injured when 16-year-old girlfriend shoots him in the stomach, police say

MOLINE, Illinois -- A 16-year-old girl shot her 18-year-old boyfriend in the stomach, according to the Moline Police Department.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Sunday, October 7, 2018. Police got a call from someone saying their nephew had been shot on 31st Street A near Avenue of the Cities.

According to Moline Detective Michael Griffin, the 18-year-old who was shot had surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police continue to search for the 16-year-old girl. Police said they are not releasing suspect information at this time.