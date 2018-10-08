President Trump to visit Iowa on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- President Donald Trump was expected to return to western Iowa for a rally Tuesday, October 9.

The rally was set for 6:30 p.m. at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

At the rally, the president was expected to announce year-round access to E-15, which is gas with 15-percent ethanol.

Currently, the fuel is banned during summer months, due to smog concerns, but advocates argue that it's safe to use all year.

According to a report by Popular Mechanics, E-15 isn't a fuel that's good for all engines equally. The report outlines answers to frequently asked questions relating to the compatibility for cars and other engines.

This will be President Trump's fourth visit to Iowa since he was elected president.