President Donald Trump to visit Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — President Donald Trump is expected to make an announcement about ethanol on Tuesday, October 9.

President Trump will hold a rally at the Mid-American Center in Council Bluffs.

He is expected to announce year round access to E-15, fuel with 15 percent ethanol.

Right now, it’s banned during summer months, due to smog concerns, but advocates argue it’s safe year round.

Iowa is the country’s leading producer of ethanol.

Governor Kim Reynolds called the move a big win for Iowa.