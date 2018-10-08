One shot on west side of Rock Island over the weekend
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on the west side of Rock Island.
The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. According to Rock Island Police Chief Jason Foy, officers believe it was near 4th Street and 16th Avenue. That’s in the same block as a childcare center and just north of Rauch Family Park.
The person who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said Foy. The injured person was treated and released.
On Monday morning Foy said there were “no suspects at this time but detectives still have work to do.”
41.509477 -90.578748