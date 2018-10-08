× One shot on west side of Rock Island over the weekend

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on the west side of Rock Island.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. According to Rock Island Police Chief Jason Foy, officers believe it was near 4th Street and 16th Avenue. That’s in the same block as a childcare center and just north of Rauch Family Park.

The person who was shot sustained non-life-threatening injuries, said Foy. The injured person was treated and released.

On Monday morning Foy said there were “no suspects at this time but detectives still have work to do.”