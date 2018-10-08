× One more round of drenching rainfall is not too far away

Nice change today!! Not only has today been a nice break from the rain but equally as nice that we didn’t have to rely on our warm jackets either!

It will be warm and slightly humid overnight as lows will only drop in the 60s.

Expect another warm one come Tuesday with highs right back in the lower 80s. However, this tropical warmth will aid in redeveloping some drenching showers and thunderstorms especially later that afternoon and evening. In fact, the rainfall will not only be heavy in spots but will continue into Wednesday morning where 1 to 3 inches could fall. This will aggravate and extend the already swollen and flooding rivers, creeks and streams across the area.

A much cooler weather pattern begins Wednesday, lasting into the weekend with a couple more showers later Friday and Saturday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

