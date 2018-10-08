× Muscatine creates ‘Indigenous Peoples Day’ proclamation

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The City of Muscatine is tying in with other cities in the State of Iowa, recognizing “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” on Monday, October 8, 2018.

Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson signed a proclamation Thursday, October 4 creating the observance. According to the proclamation, the day is meant to “recognize and celebrate the history, culture, and contributions of indigenous peoples” in the community. It’s also a message to take a stand against racism toward indigenous peoples.

Governor Kim Reynolds planned to make Monday, October 8 as the state’s inaugural Indigenous Peoples Day, by signing a proclamation at the capitol at 3:35 p.m. Monday.

The State of Iowa is recognizing the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples Day in an effort to “promote appreciation, reconciliation, understanding, friendship and continued partnerships among all of its people,” read a statement from the Iowa Department of Human Rights.

Indigenous Peoples Day falls on the same day as Columbus Day, which is a national holiday. recognized by government entities across the country, including Illinois.