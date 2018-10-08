In a rainy pattern: a quick opportunity for lawn mowing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will start our Monday with showers and thunderstorms, but most of the day will be remembered as being sunny and warm. This afternoon's high temperatures will reach into the lower 80s with a southerly wind 10-20 mph.

Good Mowing Weather Begins: Noon Monday

Good Mowing Weather Ends: 3:00 p.m. Tuesday

It will be warm and slightly humid tonight with overnight lows in the 60s. That gets us back into the lower 80s for Tuesday afternoon with more robust thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will be a possibility through Wednesday afternoon which will exacerbate flooding on area rivers.

A much cooler weather pattern begins Wednesday, lasting into the weekend with a few more showers.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen