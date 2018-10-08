× IHMVCU Fall Cash Card Giveaway

Celebrate International Credit Union Month and enter to win some extra spending money this fall from IHMVCU.

Starting October 8th, each week for 4 weeks IHMVCU will be giving away a $100 VISA Gift Card to one lucky winner!

Just fill in the entry form below. You can enter each week.

IHMVCU Membership is open to any person living or working in our 42-county service area and their families. There aren’t any rules about where you work, who you know or what organizations you’re affiliated with. We’re a community credit union, and that means being a part of our community is all it takes to join us on the path to financial success! There’s not even a special handshake (but we can make one up, if you want). Click here for more information.

Click here for contest rules.