How Davenport is handling flooding on the Mississippi River

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- The Mississippi River is flooding and expected to continue throughout the week.

As of Monday morning, October 8, the river was just over 16 feet high in Davenport. The water was expected to crest at 16.8 feet on Thursday, October 11; hovering between 16.5 and 16.7 feet until then.

The following roads will be impacted during the week of October 8th:

South Concord between Utah and River Drive as well as Wapello and Miller between Railroad Avenue and South Concord are closed.

Gaines Street south of River Drive is closed.

Portions of Beiderbecke will be closed as the river rises and water goes over the road this week.

Spotty lane reductions will be set in low areas along River Drive between Perry and Division Streets as the river creeps toward the roadway.

The following parks and trails are closed:

Credit Island is closed.

Most of the Riverfront Recreational Trail between Credit Island and Bettendorf's city limits will be closed as water flows over the trail this week.

Water is impacting LeClaire Park.

The boat dock at Marquette landing is not accessible due to river levels.

The following events will be impacted (see individual event pages for alternate plans):

The LULAC 2018 Military Salute

Run with the Bull 5k

Decker Dash 5k

These are the other precautions that are being taken:

Access to the Compost Facility at 2707 Railroad Avenue is available via Rockingham Road/Highway 22 to Wapello to Railroad Ave.

Uprights for floodwalls at Modern Woodmen Park are being installed as a readiness measure. As of Monday morning, the park remains open.

Pumps have been set and some gates closed in various low-lying areas around the city.

The flooding is a result of rain from the last week an more expected in the forecast. Click here to see flood watches, warnings and alerts in your county.