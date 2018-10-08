× Driver dies after being trapped in submerged vehicle in Clinton County

BROOKFIELD, Iowa — A driver died after being trapped in an upside-down vehicle that landed in water.

According to a statement from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened in the northwest portion of Clinton County around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, October 7.

After driving off Highway 136 near 210th Avenue, authorities said the driver went into a ditch, hit a guardrail and rolled the vehicle.

“The vehicle came to rest on its top submerged in water,” said the statement. The driver got trapped inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Monday morning, police had not yet released the name of the person who died.