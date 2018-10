× Des Moines work release inmate escapes

DES MOINES, IA,- Felix Gomez, failed to report back to the Fort Des Moines Residential Facility as required October 7, 2018.

A statement from the Iowa Department of Corrections describes Gomez as a 40-year-old Hispanic male, 5 foot 8, and weighing about 263 pounds.

He was admitted to the work release facility on July 24, 2018.

Anyone with information on Gomez should contact local police.