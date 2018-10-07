× Flash flood watch in effect through Monday morning

A Flash Flood WATCH has been issued for nearly the entire area through Monday morning as another round of heavy rainfall is likely overnight.

The flash flood watch encompasses all counties in northwest Illinois and Eastern Iowa, with the exception of Cedar County.

A warm front will be lifting north into the area late tonight bringing unusually high moisture levels back into play along with an active jet stream. These ingredients will come together to produce widespread showers and storms, especially after 7pm, lasting through much of the overnight into Monday morning.

The same areas that have already seen repeated rains in the last few days will be under the gun for additional rainfall. Soils remain saturated and most of this rain will run off into creeks and streams, causing additional river flooding in the coming days.

The area that will likely experience heavy rains overnight will continue to be in a line from Savanna to the Quad Cities to Muscatine and Mount Pleasant where more than two inches will be possible. Other areas can expect at least an inch by Monday morning. Remember, never cross a flooded roadway, no matter how shallow the water may appear to be.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

