The Score Week 7

The Score Part 1

C.R. Kennedy vs Bettendorf. The Bulldogs sit through a couple rain delays before beating Kennedy.

Linn-Mar vs Muscatine. Linn-Mar gets a road win against the Muskies.

Clinton vs North Scott. North Scott also plays through the rain before beating Clinton.

Clear Creek Amana vs Assumption. Assumption and Clear Creek Amana had their game suspended in the 4th quarter.

Sterling vs Rochelle. Game was suspended in the first quarter.

St. Bede vs Monmouth-Roseville. Titans beat the Bruins to go undefeated at home this season.

Orion vs Morrison. Game was suspended due to lightning.

Bureau Valley vs Rockridge. Rockets win on a home soggy field.

Riverdale vs Fulton. Fulton lead 7-0 before the game was suspended.

Princeton vs Kewanee. Princeton cruises to a 49-3 win.

Erie-Prophetstown vs Sherrard. Sherrard wins for the second straight week.

Mercer County vs Monmouth United. Mercer County shuts out United 42-0.

Mid-County vs Annawan-Wethersfield. A&W doubles up on the Cougars 38-19.

Stark County vs Princeville. Princeville stays undefeated with a win over Stark County.

North Fulton vs Knoxville. Knoxville rolls past North Fulton.

The Score Part 2

Play of the night is a touchdown from Addison Fletcher to Jamonny Skinner for a touchdown.

Wilton vs Mediapolis. Brian Borrison goes mic'd up. Wilton gets a road win over the bulldogs to stay undefeated in the district.

The Score Part 3

We hand out our Score stickers to Monmouth-Roseville and Wilton.

The Stocking Stat of the night talks about Sherrard, Davenport West and Princeton.

The Score Part 4

A look back at week 7 of The Score.